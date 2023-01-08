ATEEZ entered the top ten of the Billboard 200 albums!

On January 8, local time, Billboard announced that ATEEZ’s new single album “SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS” debuted at number 7 on the Top 200 Albums chart, which features the most popular albums in the United States.

“SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS” is now ATEEZ’s second album to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200, following their 2022 mini-album “THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT”, which debuted at number 3 on the chart last year.

According to Luminate (formerly MRC Data), “SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS” earned a total of 41,500 equivalent album copies in the week ending January 5. The total album bill consisted of 40,000 traditional album sales and 1,500 equivalent album copies in streaming mode (SEA) units, which corresponds to 2.11 million on-demand audio streams during the week.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!