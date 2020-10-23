ATEEZ celebrates two years since their K-Pop debut

ATEEZ fans and the idol group celebrated their second anniversary since their debut, let’s tell you a little about the K-Pop group.

The ATEEZ fandom continues to grow thanks to the fact that the boys that make up this group have not ceased to amaze with their skills. Today, ATINY celebrates two years since the group’s debut, find out everything you need to know about them to support their career.

On October 24, 2018, KQ Entertainment debuted a new boy group under their label, some faces were already known due to the participation of certain members in the MIXININE show and also because before their debut they revealed a first music video on YouTube. for the song From, where Jung Young appeared as a guest.

WHO IS ATEEZ? SO THEY STARTED IN K-POP

ATEEZ is an idol group made up of Seong Hwa, Hong Joong, Yun Ho, Yeo Sang, San, Min Gi, Woo Young, and Jong Hoo. Hong Joong is the leader of the group, but all of them have shone on stage, allowing them to become a prominent K-Pop group.

The 8-member group released their first mini album in 2018 under the name TREASURE EP.1: All To Zero, since then, their discography has been growing and so has their fandom, since ATEEZ managed to conquer the audience of several parts of the world and even debuted in the Japanese market.

After two years accompanying the group in its career, ATINY celebrated its second anniversary by leaving very special messages on social networks, showing its admiration and affection for each of the members of ATEEZ.

