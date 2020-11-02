Atari Token Started to be Listed on the Exchange Today

Atari Token (ATRI) announced that it will be listed by the company on the Bitcoin.com exchange on November 2, 2020, due to the early end of the public sale. In the announcement, it was stated that the token will be listed on the Atari Exchange (Atari stock exchange) soon.

A public sale event was held on October 29, 2020 for Atari Token (ATRI). The token, with a bid price of $ 0.25, was offered for sale on Bitcoin.com. It was announced to users that 4 million tokens will be sold at the event and the total value of these tokens was stated as $ 1 million. On October 30, it was announced that the sales were closed because all tokens were sold. The token began trading on Bitcoin.com on November 2, 2020.

Atari Token public sale is sold out! 🎉

Thank you for your interest and high demand for the token! 👏🏻 We have sold 4 million #ATRI tokens and raised $1 million! 🚀 Stay tuned because we have more exciting news coming soon! 🎊#BTC #BCH #LTC #USDT #ETH #IEO @atari @ataritoken pic.twitter.com/gI1dJSA76Y — Bitcoin.com Exchange (@BitcoinComExch) October 30, 2020

According to the company’s statements, the launch of Atari Token will provide two important benefits for the Atari blockchain network. While the first is stated as liquidity, the second is expressed as the potential to lead to future developments in the Atari blockchain system. Atari shows the purpose of the token as the platform and users in the video game industry to be able to use it easily.

Currently, Atari Token (ATRI) is traded on Bitcoin.com at $ 0.248946, according to CoinGecko data. The total market value is stated to be 17,100,076 USD (1,264 BTC).

When does Atari stock market open?

Regarding the opening of the Atari stock exchange, the company said that it will be expected to trade with the token on Bitcoin.com for a few days. Explaining that they support the freedom provided by blockchain globally, the company summarized the features that the exchange will offer on their website as follows:

Mobile application: A mobile application that will allow crypto money transactions from anywhere.

Currencies: The platform will support a variety of currencies and tokens, both crypto and fiat.

Credit card: Support for purchasing cryptocurrencies via mobile application with credit card.

Security: A promise to ensure the security required in all transactions.



