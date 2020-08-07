Atari To Launch New Crypto Console

Atari launches crypto console: the Atari VCS will have Blockchain technology that will allow the operation of crypto video games.

Atari was the company in charge of revolutionizing the world with the invention of the first video game console. This changed the concept of life for many at that time. And now, in 2020, Atari seems to promise a new revolution, as Atari launches a new crypto console.

Since its appearance, Blockchain technology has promised advances and solutions for almost all sectors and industries in the world. And the video game sector has been included in these advances.

Remembered is the example of the popular Cryptokitties. This is a fun digital collecting game, which made headlines in late 2017 and was famous for clogging the Ethereum network.

Is now the time for Atari to reclaim its position as the forefront of crypto video games?

Atari brings its catalog of games to its crypto console

Pong, the first video game that humanity finally knew, is coming to the Blockchain, from Atari.

Classic video game publisher Atari has partnered with Hong Kong crypto gaming firm Animoca Brands to bring the mother video game console, along with 14 other titles, to the world of crypto gaming. And on Atari’s own dedicated blockchain gaming console to boot: Atari VCS.

Atari VCS is the new version of Atari, scheduled to be released in October 2020.

Its functions will include managing the full game catalog of the console in the 70s. In addition to allowing PC games compatible with Linux.

Thus, the update that clamored for the attention of crypto users is that the console will have Blockchain technology, allowing the operation of crypto games and other functions of this nature in the console.

Animoca Brands announced Tuesday that Atari had granted it the rights to publish blockchain-based versions of these games, including Asteroids, Lunar Lander, and Centipedes.

The future of Blockchains

In this way, Blockchain technology has reached every field of technology. Now, they have allowed the world of video games to expand to limits that were not considered in the least.

“Our ambition for the Atari VCS is to develop an ecosystem that gives users access to the greatest number of tools for creation and entertainment,” said Frederic Chesnais, CEO of Atari, in a statement.

Animoca Brands is particularly interested in integrating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into games. NFTs are unique and collectible tokens, the same type of tokens that CryptoKitties live on. This makes Atari’s VCS the “world’s first dedicated blockchain gaming game console,” an Animoca Brands correspondent said in a press release.

This only allows us to ask ourselves, how much scope will Blockchain technologies have in the future?



