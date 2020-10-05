At the launch of the PIX, banks are down today

Financial institutions are experiencing instability in accessing online services this Monday (5th). Itaú, Santander, Banco do Brasil, Banco Inter, Nubank and Bradesco are the banks with the most complaints at Down Detector until the early afternoon.

There is still no precise information on the reason for the fall of the systems, however this Monday marks the beginning of the registration of keys on the PIX by phone number, CPF or e-mail. PIX is the new Brazilian platform for instant payments and starts operating in November. It is also not possible to say that the PIX is the cause, since the platform is a system managed by the Central Bank.

Until the early afternoon of Monday, the banks had not positioned themselves on the difficulty of accessing the systems. When we have an answer, this news will be updated.

Itaú’s positioning

Itaú Unibanco clarifies that access to the app for individual customers is already being re-established. The bank apologizes to its customers for any inconvenience and continues to act to eliminate any instability that may still occur. It is worth remembering that access to Itaú via internet banking, branches, ATMs and call centers is working normally.



