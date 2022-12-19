At The Event Before The “Escape From Tarkov” Vape, They Pay a Lot of Money For Tokens

In Escape From Tarkov, a vape is approaching, and at the last event preceding the vape, merchants pay a lot of money for in-game tokens that can be removed from the bodies of dead players.

Experiments with in-game merchants have shown that BEAR and USEC tokens are sold for about 120,000 for a level 40 token, and a level 60 token – the highest in this writer’s stash — cost more than 150,000 rubles.

This is a relatively quiet event for a game that usually finds bigger and more ridiculous ways to break the economy before the vape resets everything from scratch. This is usually an exciting time to play, as it resets the playing field and gives everyone an equal chance to create their character from scratch without being harassed by players who are more experienced or have better equipment.

Although the developer of Escape from Tarkov, Battlestate Games, has not yet announced when the erasure will occur, it usually occurs on Thursdays, and last year it was erased on Christmas Eve. This means that the vape can be made as early as this Thursday, and before that we will see several more events added to the game with a live service to revive the situation for existing players who have been hanging out during the six-month vape period of the game.

On the last vape, we saw that all players are infected with a pathogen that will kill them in just seven minutes if they can’t get the antidote from airdrop or don’t find it in the pocket of the AI player Wild.

