At the end of season 4 these players will leave

Season 4 of Elite is in production, where details of the new characters that enter the series have been revealed, but the two actors who will leave it have also been revealed.

Let us remember that the last season of Elite saw the departure of several members of the cast, such as Mina El Hammani, Danna Paola, Ester Expósito, Álvaro Rico and Jorge López. But, we were also introduced to the new members, who are in the photo above.

But now more will leave the Elite series for the end of season 4, these actors will be Itzan Escamilla, who played Samuel and Omar Ayuso, who plays Omar.

During an interview, the actors confirmed this news, when asked if this is going to be the last season for them, Omar replied with a “Yes” and Itzan added:

“I can’t wait to get this over with, but I know I’ll miss it later. It’s like school: you go there, you make relationships and then you miss them, even if you want to do something else ”.

Fans of the show believe that Itzan’s character Samuel is going to die in season 4. But what will happen to Omar?

Elite season 4 was renewed and confirmed in May 2020. However, there is no news about the release date yet due to the pandemic, but production is known to be underway.



