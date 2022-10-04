At the age of 90: country legend Loretta Lynn has died

At the venerable age of 90, country star Loretta Lynn has closed her eyes forever. The American singer and songwriter, who achieved groundbreaking success with her hits “Miner’s Daughter” and “You’re Not Woman Enough (to Take My Man), has received numerous awards for her artistic activity. Nominated three times for a Grammy, she has had 21 number-one singles and 11 number-one albums, 21 number-one singles and 11 number-one albums.But now Loretta is dead.

Loretta’s rep told TMZ that the musician died Tuesday morning at her ranch in Tennessee. He said that the legend of the country died of natural causes. When she took her last breath, she was surrounded by her family. Therefore, her relatives were able to say goodbye to her.

Loretta has been married to her husband Oliver Lynn for almost 50 years. They married in 1948, when the actress was only 15 years old. The couple had six children together. Two children died earlier than the mother of six. Their son Jack Benny Lynn was only 34 years old. Their daughter Betty Sue died of emphysema at the age of 64.