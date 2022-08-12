At Super Smash Bros. now there is an alternative to EVO

Evolution Championship Series, or EVO, is one of the biggest events of the year for fans of fighting games. Usually, it is here that participants can count on a large prize pool and compete with some of the best players in the world in the most popular games of this genre. However, this year Sony took part in the EVO tournament, and one notable fighting game was missing from the list of games played. Despite the fact that Super Smash Bros. has been a major event since 2007, it was announced that it would not appear at the EVO 2022.

When this news first appeared, it immediately disappointed many Super Smash Bros. fans. Although another platform fighting game in the form of MultiVersus was available on the EVO, for fans of Super Smash Bros. nothing compares to the experience of these iconic games. However, the fact that in Super Smash Bros. Not being able to play on the EVO doesn’t mean fans haven’t found other ways to compete in the game, and Nintendo seems to have abandoned the main tournament to hold its own events.

One of these new major events is Super Smash Con, which takes place at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. At Super Smash Con, players can compete in a wide variety of franchise games, from Melee to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with Brawl and the Wii U version also having their own competitions. Thousands of fans can attend the event, which will be held from August 11 to 14.

For those who will not be able to participate in the event, there will also be a lot of broadcasts on Twitch so that people can tune in to watch some competitive Super Smash Bros. matches. The tournament has already had some impressive games with a 999% combo. a blow on the first day. Despite all the hype surrounding Super Smash Con, many players will still be disappointed by the removal of Super Smash Bros. from EVO, given the franchise’s history with this tournament.

Some iconic gaming moments are associated with the competitive game Super Smash Bros. at EVO, including the victory of the loser Mang0 over Wobbles in the first Melee tournament in 2013. be interesting, and as a result of this, some important announcements will also appear. For example, Street Fighter 6 introduced two new characters that will appear on its list, which further fueled the excitement around the upcoming release of this game.