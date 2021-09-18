At least one iPhone 14 model will not have that feature!

While the iPhone 13, which was introduced last Tuesday, has not yet been sent to consumers, new rumors about the iPhone 14 have emerged.

According to the information obtained by the Korean website The Elec, Apple has given the BOE company conditional approval for the OLED panels of the iPhone 13. This puts the screens of the iPhone 14 models, which Apple will release next year, in danger.

At least one of the iPhone 14 models will not have a 120 Hz ProMotion display

The resulting report coincides with information shared by display industry consultant Ross Young, who correctly predicted that the new iPad mini will feature an 8.3-inch display.

Introduced this week, the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature ProMotion displays with variable refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, making content look smoother when watching videos, playing games or scrolling text.

While the devices can offer this feature as they are equipped with lower power LTPO OLED displays, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have LTPS OLED displays without ProMotion support.

It wouldn’t be surprising if at least one iPhone 14 model doesn’t have ProMotion, as Apple may limit the feature to the Pro models next year to maintain differentiation from the standard iPhone 14 models. Rumors suggest that Apple plans to launch four iPhone 14 models next year without the iPhone 14 mini, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Another piece of information in the report is that LG Display aims to start supplying LTPO OLED displays to Apple by 2022, and this may be supported by another ProMotion display supplier for iPhones beyond its current supplier to Apple, Samsung.