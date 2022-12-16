“At least Andrew is back” — Fans Draw Their Suffering, Equating Henry Cavill and Andrew Garfield in The Most Real Way.

Incredible characters have always been admired by the audience. These characters make you believe in something more than what we humans can’t think of. Therefore, when an actor effectively portrays these characters, they become a part of our lives. Henry Cavill’s Superman and the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield are some of those characters who have been beloved by fans for so long.

After hearing the news that Henry Cavill will not return as Geralt of Rivia, fans went crazy. They even accused the writers of The Witcher of stealing their favorite actor from the series. But at least they were hoping for Superman Cavill. However, recently the British actor announced that he would not reprise the role of Superman, they simply could not cope. When Andrew Garfield also lost the role of Spider-Man, the fans didn’t like it either. And now the fandom compares the position of both actors on Instagram.

Fans compare Henry Cavill and Andrew Garfield

During the reboot of the DC universe, James Gunn decided not to repeat some iconic characters, including Superman. Fans have linked Cavill’s situation to Andrew Garfield, who also lost the role of Spider-Man. They created a meme telling about the situation and portrayed their suffering.

“Infatuated with the characters they portrayed and whom the studios spoiled,” such was the similarity between these iconic actors. While they praised Garfield’s return, Cavill literally has no hope of returning as Superman. Fans hoped that the second most handsome man in the world would now also get the role of James Bond. Although one of them said that Cavill is starring in a Marvel movie. Fans did not forget to express their love to Spider-Man. Below you can see how the fans expressed their feelings.

Well, Cavill has joined the cast of Warhammer 40,000, the Amazon original series; and that’s officially true. And fans are pinning their hopes on the next adventure in Cavill’s journey. While we are waiting for more information about the plans for the future of the star Enola Holmes, tell us in the comments box about your favorite superhero characters.