At least 20 big players have emerged investing in Bitcoin

Large organizations investing in cryptocurrency Bitcoin through the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) emerged with SEC data.

Over the past quarter, about 20 major institutions have revealed that they invested in Grayscale’s Bitcoin fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), with documents submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a fund managed by Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, where institutional investors are indirectly investing in Bitcoin.

According to the latest figures, there are $ 5 billion 600 million worth of cryptocurrencies under the management of Grayscale Investments. Of these, $ 4 billion 700 million is only Bitcoin.

As of June 30, the biggest investors of GBTC are investment companies such as ARK Investment Management LLC and Horizen Kinetic. Under the management of these companies, there are 4 billion 500 million dollars and 5 billion 400 million dollars, respectively, while their share in GBTC is close to 100 million dollars in total. The Rotschild Investment Corporation is also on the list, but this company has no ties to the Rotschild family.

On the other hand, the number of institutional players investing in Bitcoin is not limited to these. Grayscale only represents a small part.

For example, New York-based investment giant Fortress Investment Group, with its $ 41 billion in assets, was able to move to Mt. Gox reached out to creditors on the Bitcoin exchange and offered to buy their rights. Apart from that, famous hedge fund managers Mark Yusko and Mike Novogratz provide services to institutional Bitcoin investors with their companies Morgan Creek and Galaxy Digital. On the other hand, there are companies like Bitwise Asset Management.



