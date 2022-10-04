At 72: Iris Berben inspires at Paris Fashion Week

Iris Berben (72 years old) proves that beauty knows no age! Her breakthrough came in the 70s, and since then she has starred in numerous film and television roles in front of the camera – and although she is now 72 years old, she is not going to retire! Now the actress has shown on the catwalk how fit and well she feels in her own skin: at Paris Fashion Week, Iris impressed the audience with a hot leather image.

She worked as a model for the brand L’Oréal — and her appearance easily surpassed younger models. Very relaxed, Iris walked down the runway in shiny leather pants, a matching jacket and black shoes, as well as in a spectacular makeup with a white kajal. At the same time, she also staged a small dance number, shone in front of the audience and inspired everyone with her huge charisma.

By her 70th birthday, Iris stated that she still considers herself very erotic. It’s just that now it’s expressed in a different way than before: “Eroticism never stops, it just sounds different!” she explained. Now she associates them with wit, irony and self-esteem.