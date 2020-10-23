At 63, Melanie Griffith took off her clothes

The latest photograph that Melanie Griffith has shared on her Instagram account has left all her followers speechless for obvious reasons. The 63-year-old actress has posed in front of her home bathtub with a towel wrapped around her head and a set of pink underwear as the only clothing.

In her case, the interpreter has put aside the clothes to support the campaign launched by the Kit Undergarments company – founded by two famous Hollywood stylists, Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche – in the framework of Cancer Awareness Month de Mama, to raise funds for the fight against this disease. In this way, she has followed in the footsteps of other celebrities such as Zoe Saldaña, January Jones or Dakota Fanning who have already joined this initiative.

Throughout the entire month of October, the lingerie brand will donate a dollar each time someone posts a photo on Instagram posing with one of their outfits accompanied by the hashtag ‘kits to kick cancer’ and tags them. The funds raised in this way, along with five percent of all sales, will go to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, which mobilizes the entertainment world to support breast cancer research and education about breast cancer. importance of early diagnosis.



