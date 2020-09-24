At 54, Milo returns to fatherhood to Fernando Carrillo

Venezuelan actor Fernando Carrillo excitedly shares the news to his followers about his return to parenthood with his wife María Gabriela Rodríguez, 30 years younger than him, this amid the controversial accusation of his ex-partner for the alleged abandonment of his first-born

As his 54 years old, Fernando Carrillo is not happy, because his girlfriend, María Gabriela Rodríguez, 30 years younger than him, will again be the father of a child who will bear the name of Milo.

The Venezuelan, Fernando Carrillo, who a few months ago announced his retirement from the middle of the show, gave this news of his private life.

The plans of the gallant of soap operas like María Isabel who starred with Adela Noriega, and Rosalinda with Thalía, are to marry in a civil way on January 16 with the young woman who will give him a child.

From their love nest, in Tulum, the couple shared that they are five months pregnant, so the baby is expected to arrive next January.

We are very happy, really happy and excited, María Gabriela and I. It is a baby that has brought us great enthusiasm for several years. I wanted to have another child and finally life gave it to me, “she said in a press release.

The actor and businessman is the father of Ángel Gabriel, whom he has not seen for a while, so he dedicated a few words to express that he will always be there for him, despite the difficulties he has faced with his mother.

Son, you will always be well received in your home, here in Tulum. The doors of our home will be open to you, “he said.

Through a couple of videos, Carrillo indicated that Milo Carrillo Rodríguez will be 100 percent Mexican, since he will be born in Tulum.

It will be called Milo because I earned the name. We had said that if it was a girl, he would name it, and if it was a boy I would name it, “said the 24-year-old future mother.

The actor hopes that this is the first of other babies he wants to have with his future wife, who posed naked showing her advanced belly.

The news, however, caused some reactions, including that of the actor’s ex-partner, Margiolis Ramos herself, who assures that while she is waiting for another child, she is not responsible for the first-born fruit of the relationship between both.

PROBLEMS WITH HIS EX-WIFE DUE TO ALLOWANCE

The actor’s ex-wife assures that Fernando Carrillo has not seen her son for 3 years, so she asks to pay the support she owes.

In 2015 Margiolis filed a lawsuit in Miami for the Venezuelan actor to come to take financial responsibility for Ángel Gabriel

Before the news, the mother of the minor reacted and through Ventaneando asked the actor to be responsible for the son that both have in common.

Children are a very great blessing, but it is true that in the name of God he is moved and takes responsibility for his first-born, he said through the interview to the entertainment program.

However, it was only on September 21 that the actor announced that he is expecting a baby with his fiancee María Gabriela Rodríguez, while for his part, his ex-partner says he does not know if his first child eats or dresses since he does not communicate to find out about him, according to the Univisión media.

He is three years old who does not see the child, three years who does not know if the child eats, goes to school or dresses, I mean, he does not even call him, he said.

At the same time, the Venezuelan actor shared the news through a message on his Instagram account, reflecting his happiness at becoming a father for the second time.

Never doubt that the best of life is here today and to come. Thank you love of my life, mom Gaby, ‘my love’ for this beautiful and wonderful gift of life. Never forget that if you can dream it you can achieve it and more with the three D’s: God, discipline and desire. Agree? What do you think we will call this baby? Will it be a girl or a boy? Tomorrow we will tell you. “



