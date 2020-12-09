Asynchronous access to passwords in Google Chrome

About a year ago, Google made it possible for Chrome users to autofill their credit card information, even if the browser did not sync. The tech giant now paves the way for accessing login information and payment details without syncing between devices. For this, users must be logged in to Chrome.

According to the information given by Google, the Chrome Android application will soon make it possible to log in to the previously used accounts on the device with a single tap. This means users can log in without registering their account or go directly to Incognito mode.

Users who choose to log in will be able to quickly access payment details stored in their Google account. Users will only need to enter the security number of their card or verify their identity using biometric methods. It will also be possible to register a new card and keep its details in this account.

It also makes it easy for Google Chrome users to save and access passwords. In the near future, Chrome will automatically fill in passwords saved to the account, even if synchronization is not turned on. Users will also be able to save their new passwords to their accounts and access this password on other devices. Google will deliver this feature to all users within two months.



