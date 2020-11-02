Asymptomatic corona patients will be detected like this

Breaking news about the coronavirus epidemic, in which nearly 47 million people are infected worldwide, and 1 million 200 thousand people died. In the USA, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) experts announced that they detected coronavirus (Covid-19) cases that did not show symptoms from the sound of cough with the artificial intelligence model they developed. Here are the details of the breaking news.

Breaking news: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) experts in the USA announced that they detected cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) that did not show symptoms from the sound of cough with the artificial intelligence model they developed.

US scientists have developed a new model to detect coronavirus (Covid-19) cases affecting the world. In a statement made by the experts of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he stated that people who do not show symptoms are less likely to have tests because they do not show noticeable physical symptoms of the coronavirus, and that they can spread the infection to others without knowing the reason.

DETECTION ACCORDING TO THE NUMBER OF COUGH

Working on this issue, MIT experts discovered that asymptomatic people have different cough patterns than healthy individuals. He found that this difference cannot be distinguished by the human ear, but detected by artificial intelligence.

Detected ASYMPTOMATIC COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH 100 PERCENT

Experts trained the AI ​​model on tens of thousands of samples of cough sounds and word sounds voluntarily sent by individuals. After this training, when the artificial intelligence model was fed with new cough records, it correctly identified 98.5 percent of people confirmed to be Covid-19 and 100 percent of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

IT WILL BE USED EVERYWHERE IF FDA APPROVED

If the artificial intelligence model developed by MIT is approved by the FDA, asymptomatic people will be able to use this model as a free, useful pre-screening tool. Every day and every hour, the user will be able to find out instantly and quickly whether there is a coronavirus by coughing into the application on his phone or the device to be put at the entrance of a business.



