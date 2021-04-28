Asus Zenfone 8 Series Camera Design Revealed

Asus Zenfone 8 series is going through a change in camera design. Asus will introduce its new Zenfone series on May 12th. The series, which has leaked many features so far, is expected to be introduced with 3 models. Speaking ambitiously especially for the Mini model, the company says that other Asus Zenfone 8 models will be large in terms of performance and compact in size.

More information about Asus Zenfone 8 continues to come as the launch date approaches. The camera details of the series were revealed in the video shared by Asus on its official Twitter account.

Asus changes camera design of Zenfone 8 series

It turned out that Asus gave up the “Flip Camera” design used in the Zenfone 6 and 7 series and liked by some users. In older models, selfies were taken after the rear camera rolled over to the front. In the video shared by the company, there is now a camera in the front upper left corner.

Is it just us or are there a lot of ‘o’s in ‘smooth’? How many, exactly? 😉

Know more:https://t.co/ig6Hay5mlo#Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize — ASUS (@ASUS) April 27, 2021

Asus Zenfone 8 Mini will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor. The device has an OLED panel and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. In terms of resolution, it will appear with a Full HD + screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Asus Zenfone 8, which is expected to be Asus Zenfone 8 Pro or Plus, will welcome us with a 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, the device will come with 16 GB of RAM. The device is said to have a 24 Megapixel selfie camera and a Pixel i6 visual processor.

Asus Zenfone 8 will get its power from the 8-core Snapdragon 888 mobile processor developed by Qualcomm. The phone, which is expected to come with 8 GB of RAM, will have an AMOLED panel that offers a screen refresh rate of 120Hz at 6.7 inches of FHD + resolution.

Asus Zenfone 8 Mini alleged features

Display: 5.92 inches – OLED panel – 2400 x 1080pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Memory: 8 GB RAM – 12 GB RAM – 16 GB RAM

Rear camera: 64 Megapixel main camera – details of other cameras are not clear

Asus Zenfone 8 alleged features

Screen: 6.7 inches – FHD + panel

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Asus Zenfone 8 Pro or Plus alleged features

Screen: 6.67 inches – OLED panel

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Rear camera: 64 Megapixels – 12 Megapixels

Front camera: 24 Megapixels – Pixel i6 visual processor

There is no clear information about what the sales prices of the devices will be.

* The featured image belongs to the Zenfone 6 series.