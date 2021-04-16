Asus Zenfone 8 Mini: Geekbench score revealed

Asus Zenfone 8 Mini GeekBench test results have also appeared. Despite the growing screens on smart mobile phones, Asus will also offer users an alternative with a small phone, as Apple did with the iPhone 12 Mini. The company is working on Asus Zenfone 8 Mini for users who prefer smaller phones. After the previously leaked information about the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini, the GeekBench test results also emerged. Mukul Sharma, Asus Zenfone 8 Mini, whose leaks were correct about the Android world, shared their points.

Asus Zenfone 8 Mini specifications

The tiny flagship processor, which will attempt to do big things with its performance, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. While other phones of the Zenfone 8 series will have a 6.67 inch screen, the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini will come with a screen of 5.92 inches. The device has an OLED panel and a screen refresh rate of 120 hz. In terms of resolution, it will provide users with a Full HD + experience with 2400 x 1080 pixels.

In the device where Sony brand is preferred in the camera, the 64 Megapixel main camera will be accompanied by the secondary camera and sensors. Looking at the leaked test results, the device will come in 3 different configurations with 8, 12 and 16 GB memory capacities.

There is no clear information about the battery of the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini model yet. However, it can be said that the battery size that the user is used to will be waived. According to estimates, it can be said that the device will come with a battery in the range of 3800 – 4100 mAh.

Here are the Geekbench test results based on individual memory capacities: