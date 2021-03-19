Asus ZenFone 8 line should have 5.9 inch mini model

The Asus ZenFone 8 line, which is due to be launched later this year, will possibly have a “Mini” version. The smartphone should also have a 5.9-inch OLED screen, 120 Hz update and a Full HD + resolution (2400×1080).

The information was released by the website XDA Developers last Wednesday (17). Although compact, the device may have top-of-the-line specifications, as the numbered series is one of the flagships of the Taiwanese brand.

The leaks were discovered in the ROG Phone 5 kernel, which was released this March. The source code of the hypothetical ZenFone 8 Mini appears with the code name “SAKE”, and Asus usually uses the nicknames for its cell phones. ZenFone 7, for example, had a “TEQUILA” code.

System references also point out that the phone may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, IMX686 and IMX663 sensors (which would be new) and a 64 MP camera.

Other models

The ROG Phone 5 kernel also reveals the codenames “PICASSO” and “VODKA”. According to XDA Developers’ analysis, the first model should have a 6.6 inch OLED display with Full HD resolution and 64 MP, 12.2 MP and 24 MP sensors.

About the “VODKA” model it was not possible to find much information, besides the fact that it will probably have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, as well as the other versions.