Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Introduced! Here Is The Price And Features

Zenfone 8 Flip Introduced. Taiwanese technology company Asus has just started the launch of its new flagship phones. The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip with Flip camera, which has been on the agenda for weeks, was the first product the company introduced at this launch.

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, also comes with a display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip features

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, the successor of Zenfone 7; It comes with a full-screen design, long-lasting battery life and a processor with ambitious features. The device, whose heart beats with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, exceeds expectations in terms of performance.

On the screen side, Zenfone 8 Flip comes with a 6.67-inch screen with FHD + resolution. The company takes away the notch and hole design that we have been familiar with for years in this phone. Because the camera system of Zenfone 8 Flip comes with a rotating design like the previous Zenfone 6 and Zenfone 7. In this way, it is possible to use the device as a full screen.

Supported with a refresh rate of 90Hz, Zenfone 8 Flip is also supported with a 1 ms response time and 200Hz touch sampling rate. On the other hand, this screen; Combined with the DCI-P3 color gamut, it offers up to 1000 nits of brightness.

On Asus’ new Zenfone 8 Flip ; It has 8 GB of RAM with LPDDR5 support. This is accompanied by 128 GB and up to 256 GB of internal memory. In addition, it is possible to increase this up to 2TB thanks to microSD card support.

On the camera side, on Asus Zenfone 8 Flip; It has a 64 Megapixel main, 12 Megapixel wide angle, and 8 Megapixel OmniVision OV08A sensor. This sensor supports 3x optical and 12x digital zoom.

In terms of battery specs, Zenfone 8 Flip comes with a 5,000mAh capacity battery that supports 30 watts of charging. In addition, the device comes out of the box with the Android 11-based ZenUI 8 interface.

Screen: 6.67 inch AMOLED display supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: LPDDR5 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB (UFS 3.1)

Cameras: 64 + 12 + 8 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh (with 30W fast charging)

Software: ZenUI 8 interface based on Android 11

Zenfone 8 Flip price

Supported by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip has a price tag of $ 799.