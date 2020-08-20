Asus Zenfone 7’s features become clear thanks to leaks

Rumors about the Asus Zenfone 7 series have gained momentum as of this week. While new ones are constantly being added to the gossip mill, leaks are already showing some details about the phones. The newest of them provides a clearer idea about the technical features of Zenfone 7.

In the database of a European retail chain, both members of the series were seen with the model number ZS670KS. The Zenfone 7 with Snapdragon 865 processor will have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and it has been approved by this leak.

According to leaks from Europe, the selling price of Zenfone 7 will be 505 euros. For the plus version, you will have to pay around 550 euros. The future of Zenfone 7 with a 5000 mAh battery is among the highlights of this leak.

The official approval process continues for Zenfone 7. The smartphone has been approved by the NCC in Taiwan. The device will have a 6.4-inch Full HD + resolution screen. The refresh rate of this screen is said to be 60Hz. It was stated that the main camera of the smartphone will be the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, and one of the accompanying cameras will be the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX363.

The Asus Zenfone 7 series will officially appear as of August 26.



