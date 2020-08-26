Asus ZenFone 7 vs ZenFone 7 Pro

This Wednesday (26), Asus presented the new ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro. They continue the rotating camera module that debuted on ZenFone 6, and despite the name ‘Pro’, both are equipped with powerful chipsets.

However, if you still don’t know what the main differences are from each other, we have listed below the new features of the new ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro.

Design

The look of the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro is identical. They are constructed with glass (Gorilla Glass 6 on the screen and Gorilla Glass 3 on the rear) and 6000 series aluminum on the frame. Asus brought the colors ‘Aurora Black’ and ‘Pastel White’ (black and white), but with new coloring effects that change according to the light.

In the corners, the two are rounded (2.5D glass) to improve ergonomics. The fingerprint reader comes on the side, but users can also use facial recognition.

The Smart Key, a customizable button for shortcuts and quick actions, also continues in the new generation of ZenFone. Both models weigh approximately 230 grams and are quite large – they are 165 mm high, 77.28 mm wide and 9.9 mm thick.

Screen

The screen of the two cell phones is the same, and IPS LCD aside. Both use a Samsung AMOLED display with 6.67 inches (20: 9) in size and Full HD + resolution. As there is no cutout or notch, as in the last generation, Asus says that the screen to body ratio is 92%.

Called NanoEdge, this screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and 200Hz touch rate. It supports HDR10 + content, has 100000: 1 contrast and 700 nits brightness with peaks of up to 1000 nits, according to the manufacturer.

Performance and battery

The main performance difference between ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro is in the chipset used. Respectively, they bring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+ models.

Another difference is that ZenFone 7 Pro has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage by default, while ZenFone 7 brings 6 GB or 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. Memory (LPDDR5) and storage (UFS 3.1) on both are high speed.

Zenfone 7: Snapdragon 865 5G octa-core (2.84 GHz)

Zenfone 7 Pro: Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G octa-core (3.1 GHz)

GPU (both): Adreno 650

Both devices also support expansion via microSD card and support for external HD (NTFS). Both also run the same version of Android 10 with the ZenUI 7 interface. In the “extras”, they feature Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, individual slots (for operator chips) and dual sound output.

The 5,000 mAh battery is also the same on both phones, supporting fast 30W charging. They do not bring wireless charging (Wireless), on the other hand.

Cameras

Asus points out that there is a new motorized module optimized to last more than 5 years, or 200 thousand ‘flips’. It is now built with liquid metal, it is little smaller and more powerful compared to the ZenFone 6, and it has a sensor capable of detecting the angle of the module.

But the two models have the same camera sensors. The difference here is that to make ZenFone 7 a little cheaper, Asus also removed optical image stabilization (OIS) from its sensors.

Their main camera features a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor (f / 1.8, 0.8µm / 1.6µm, 1 / 1.7 “). In addition to OIS (on the ‘Pro’), it features EIS (electronic image stabilization) and can record 8K videos on both models.

The secondary camera has 12 MP and is super wide angle, reaching 113º of the scenes. The sensor used is a Sony IMX363 with Dual PDAF (phase detection focus). Finally, the third sensor is an 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS (again, only in the ‘Pro’).



