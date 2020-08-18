Asus Zenfone 7 series launch date announced

Asus made the expected announcement for the launch date of the Zenfone 7 series. The new phones will be revealed at the promotional event to be held on August 26. The event to be held in Taiwan will be broadcast live on Asus’ YouTube channel.

It is taken for granted that the standard and Pro versions of Zenfone 7 will be introduced at the event. Snapdragon 865 in the standard version, Snapdragon 865 Plus processor is expected in the Pro version.

While it is envisaged to have motorized rotatable cameras on both phones, the visual prepared for the promotion points out a four-sensor camera system.

Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro were previously seen in a kernel source code. Zenfone 7 also passed Geekbench test with Snapdragon 865 processor and 16 GB of RAM. The rest of the features of the phones remain unknown. However, with the promotion to be made next week, the secret curtain on the device will be lifted.



