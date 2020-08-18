Asus Zenfone 7 Pro price leaked! Here is the price

We announced that the new flagships of Asus, which does not give up the production of smartphones despite lagging behind the competition, will be introduced on August 26. Before 24 hours passed, the first leak about the price of the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro came.

How much will the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro cost?

According to the reports that have emerged so far, there will be two different processors, Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus. In this context, the standard model, namely Zenfone 7, is expected to get power from 865 and Zenfone 7 Pro from 865 Plus.

According to Roland Quandt, known for his leak shares on smartphones, the price of the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro will be around 550 Euros. The phone, which has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, will appear with Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile processor Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Quandt says that another version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will have a price tag of 500 Euros. When we consider other phones powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 6GB of RAM looks a bit odd. Finally, it is stated that the battery capacity will be around 5000 mAh.



