Asus ZenFone 7 Pro in performance test! Here is the result

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, the new flagship product, demonstrated its skills with the Geekbench test. Asus introduced the ROG Phone 3 model, which appeals to users who love mobile games 1 month ago, and now aims to appeal to all users.

Trying to satisfy both players and other users with some laptops, the 31-year-old company continues to prefer large batteries in terms of battery capacity. ZenFone 7 can be among the affordable phones like ZenFone 6.

What does the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Geekbench test say?

ZenFone 7 series will include 2 versions, ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro. ZenFone 7 will hit the road with the Snapdragon 865 processor. The Pro version will get its power from the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

The ZenFone 7 Pro model, which is a guest in the Geekbench test, has 8 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The processor of this smartphone has Kyro 585 cores running at 3.1 GHz.

In the graphics unit, the Adreno 650 graphics unit welcomes us. This device, which is said to be introduced on August 26, 2020, took the stage with the ASUS_I002D label on the Geekbench platform. How did the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro performance test conclude?

ZenFone 7 Pro scored 966 points in the single core test and 3283 points in the multi-core test. The ZenFone 7 model is claimed to be an affordable phone. ZenFone 7 Pro, on the other hand, may not be suitable for every user’s budget with its price.

We will encounter a different camera design in this product of Asus. The Taiwanese technology company, which prefers a notch-free screen design, likes folding, foldable and rotatable cameras.

From this point of view, we can say that such a camera mechanism awaits us in this model. According to rumors, users will be faced with a quad camera setup this time. ZenFone 7 Pro will also have support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and 30W fast charging.



