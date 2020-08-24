Asus Zenfone 7 is here with its design!

We announced to you that Asus, which came out with new phones, although it lagged behind the competition in the smartphone industry, will introduce its new flagship on August 26. Asus Zenfone 7 design came to light.

Zenfone 7 will be the company’s second flagship to be introduced this season, after the game-oriented ROG Phone 3. The posts made by a Twitter user revealed the design of the device.

Asus Zenfone 7 design leaked!

The predictions we shared with you before turned out to be correct. So, similar to the Zenfone 6, the device does not have a front camera. When you want to shoot yourself, the rear camera automatically exits and turns to the front.

The biggest advantage compared to phones with pop-up camera mechanism is that more than one camera can be used on the front. Zenfone 7 will have three cameras. Although the camera features are not yet known, it is stated that these are the main, ultra wide-angle camera and depth sensor. The fingerprint reader will be integrated to the power button on the side. The biggest reason for this is that fingerprint reader is not preferred in LCD panels.

According to Roland Quandt, the Asus Zenfone 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865/865 Plus processor and will come with a 5000 mAh battery. It is claimed that the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will have a price of 499 Euros, while the model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will have a price of 549 Euros.



