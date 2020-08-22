ASUS ZenFone 7, box, accessories and back design

The ASUS ZenFone 7 and its Pro variant are scheduled to launch next Wednesday, August 26, but have already started to have many of their details leaked. This week we saw new listings and certifications that confirmed some aspects of the two devices, such as the use of the Snapdragon 865 in the base model and the Snapdragon 865 Plus in the Pro version, in addition to a generous 5,000mAh battery and support for 5G networks.

Today, in leaks from the TechDroider channel, we finally have the first real image that shows not only a little of the look of the new devices, but also its box and the accessories that will accompany them. The device photographed is the standard ZenFone 7, so there is still no certainty as to whether the Pro variant will adopt different characteristics, although this is unlikely.

This is the Flagship Zenfone 7 with Snapdragon 865 CPU, and likely Not-so-Flagship 60Hz LCD Display pic.twitter.com/OCEUfnlHvs — TechDroider (@techdroider) August 22, 2020

The new flagship from ASUS adopts a look very similar to its predecessor, bringing as main difference the addition of a third sensor in the Flip camera module. According to previous leaks, this third camera would be a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, specialized in depth calculation, which should improve the results of the portrait mode and be useful even for applications in Augmented Reality. Another outstanding detail is the removal of the digital reader from the rear, which may have migrated to the Power button on the side of the phone.

Like the cell phone, the case is also very similar to the one used in the previous generation, being a little wider and replacing the 6 with the 7, obviously. Finally, it is possible that ASUS followed the trend of other manufacturers and removed the headphones, such as Samsung, by sending users a data cable and charger. Considering the size of the accessory, and the cable with two USB-C tips, we can expect a high charging speed, speculated to offer 30W.

In addition to the Snapdragon 865 and the 5,000mAh battery, the ASUS ZenFone 7 is expected to hit the market with 6.4 “Full HD + IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, plus main and ultrawide camera with Sony 64MP and 12MP sensors, respectively.



