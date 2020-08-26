Asus, which is slightly behind its competitors but trying to make a difference with the phones it introduced, officially introduced the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro models. Zenfone 7, the second smartphone model introduced by Asus after ROG Phone 3, looks very interesting.

Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro introduced!

Asus, which has also confirmed the leaks that have emerged so far, follows in the footsteps of the Zenfone 6 model. On the front of the device, there is no selfie camera, notch or a camera embedded in the screen. Instead of using the rotating camera, the device offers the user a lossless screen experience.

Asus Zenfone 7 and Zeonfone 7 Pro come up with a 90 Hz AMOLED display with Samsung signed 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. Both devices have 5,000 mAh battery power with 30W fast charging support.

At the point where the two devices differ, Zenfone 7 comes with the Snapdragon 865 processor, while the Zenfone 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Asus offers up to 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage technology for both models.

The rotating camera system includes a 64 Megapixel f / 1.8 main camera, 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle and 8 Megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto camera for the Zenfone 7 model. It has the same camera features as the Zenfone 7 Pro, but its main camera supports OIS.

Asus Zenfone 7 and Pro price

The price of the two models starts at $ 750 for the Zenfone 7 and about $ 950 for the Zenfone 7 Pro.



