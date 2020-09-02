Asus ZenBook S UX393 with 3: 2 aspect ratio display

Asus announced the ZenBook S, a new slim ultrabook model. Named as ZenBook S UX393, this laptop comes with Intel’s Core i5 or Core i7 11th generation processor options, Intel Xe internal graphics processor unit, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB PCIe-based storage unit.

Asus, which brings more sparkle to its flagship laptop, offers important innovations on the screen side. Instead of the 16: 9 aspect ratio we saw in last year’s model, a 3300 x 2200 pixel resolution touch screen is used with a 3: 2 aspect ratio. What’s more, the bezel surrounding the screen is also thin. The display covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as verified by Pantone.

Apart from that, ZenBook S also contains some interesting details that will attract the attention of consumers. With two Thunderbolt 4 ports, it offers fast data transfer, connecting to an external monitor or charging the laptop. Speaking of battery, Asus states that the 67Wh battery can last up to 14 hours. Thanks to the fast charging support, it charges 60 percent of the battery in just 49 minutes.

Moreover, Asus states that the ZenBook S UX393 can be charged with the 65W adapter out of the box or with various USB-C adapters or powerbank devices. It doesn’t matter whether they support USB-C Power Delivery or not. Wi-Fi 6 is also one of the important features of the UX393.

Apart from the Thunderbolt 4 ports, this laptop has an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a microSD slot. There’s no headphone jack, but Asus packs a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box. On top of it is the ESS digital-to-audio (DAC) converter.

In addition to the edge-to-edge, backlit and scissor switch, the ScreenPad is also among the features of the ZenBook S UX393.

Asus will sell this laptop abroad in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Asus also announced the announcement of its new Flip 13 convertible laptops. At the same time, a new version of the ZenBook 14 series with 11th generation Intel Core processor was introduced.



