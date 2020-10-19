ASUS VivoBook Flip 14’ün Donanım Özellikleri Belli Oldu

VivoBook Flip 14, the new notebook from ASUS, was introduced. VivoBook Flip 14 was also the first notebook to use the Intel DG1 Discrete Graphics chip with a 10nm Tiger Lake CPU.

Taiwan-based technology giant ASUS introduced VivoBook Flip 14. VivoBook Flip 14 was the first notebook to use the Intel DG1 Discrete Graphics chip with a 10nm Tiger Lake CPU. The DG1 GPU in the computer will be Intel’s first discrete graphics chip in the notebook segment.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14, which uses Intel’s 10 nm Tiger Lake CPU, which is part of the 11th generation, will offer two different options, Intel Core i7-1165G7 and Intel Core i5-1135G7.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 features

Both of the CPUs we mentioned above will have 4 cores and 8 threads. Its caches will be 12 MB and 8 MB respectively. Core i7’s clock speed is up to 4.70 GHz, while the core i5’s clock speed can reach up to 4.20 GHz. Although the notebook comes with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, it can be upgraded up to 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM. Looking at the storage side, there is a 128 GB PCIe SSD, but its capacity can be increased up to 1 TB. There is also 32GB of integrated Intel Optane memory.

When we look at the graphics side, it is seen that the Intel DG1 GPU is located, as we said above. Currently, there is no detailed information on this subject, but it is expected to come with 96 operating units or 768 cores, such as the standard Iris Xe GPU. It is also likely to have a higher clock speed and a dedicated memory, unlike the Iris Xe GPU.

In addition, the notebook has a 14-inch Full HD resolution LED backlit display and the screen-to-body ratio is 82%. There are 1 Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, 1 microSD card reader between the input and output ports of the computer. VivoBook Flip 14 with fast charging support can reach 60% filling in 49 minutes.



