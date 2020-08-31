Asus runs on four affordable smartphones

When Asus CEO Jerry Shen resigned at the end of 2018, the company shifted its focus in the smartphone market to flagship devices and ROG series gaming phones. However, the company continued to launch models such as Zenfone Live (L2) until the spring of 2019. However, these phones did not come close to the attention received by Zenfone Max Pro (M2), one of Asus’ most popular affordable devices.

A new leak indicates that Asus is preparing to change its strategy again. In this leak, it appears that the Taiwanese manufacturer is working on four devices with processors codenamed “Lito”, “Lagoon”, “Bengal” and “Scuba”. The processors for which these code names are used are known. Therefore, it becomes easier to think about the categories of phones that Asus is working on.

The codename “Lito” is used for Snapdragon 765 / 765G. The codename “Lagoon” is thought to represent the Snapdragon 690. It seems likely that models with these processors will be positioned higher in the middle segment.

As for “Bengal” and “Scuba”, the signals are getting a little weaker. The Bengal is thought to be used for Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 460. The Scuba is estimated to be a processor from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 series.

What is known about these four mysterious Asus-branded phones is currently limited to these. However, it will not be a surprise to encounter new details about phones in the coming period.



