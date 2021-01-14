ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ released as 32 gaming monitor

ASUS took advantage of CES 2021 to make several new features for the gamer audience official, including the ROG Swift PG32UQ gamer monitor, which arrives on the market as the first of its kind with 32 “, 4K resolution and HDMI 2.1.

The product, which has yet to be revealed, goes head-to-head with the newly official Acer Nitro XV282K KV and LG UltraGear 27GP950, giving players even more options to boost their gaming experience.

In terms of design, we have a chassis with ultra-thin edges, adjustable support and the ROG logo on the rear, where you will find the USB ports and a P2 input for headphones.

It has an IPS LCD panel 3480 x 2160, 138 PPI and a response time of 1ms GtG (gray-togray), in addition to, according to the brand, covering 98% of the DCI-P3 spectrum of colors, with the right to factory calibration for a Delta E average less than two.

Embedded technologies include VESA DisplayHDR 600, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync.

When used via DisplayPort 1.4 the refresh rate can reach up to 144 Hz in 4K resolution and via HDM 2.1 it is possible to reach 120 HZ with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), which makes this peripheral perfect for use with Xbox Series X or PS5 .