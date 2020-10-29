ASUS ROG releases Zephyrus up to R $ 50K

ASUS ‘Republic of Gamers (ROG) division announced a powerful pair of gamers notebooks, destined for the pockets of a few. Combining intermediate and high configurations, the ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus Duo 15 present high quality, at an equally exorbitant price.

Of the pair, the most “cheap” is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, a gamer notebook in the ultra-thin 14-inch screen format. It is powered by a Ryzen 4900HS (8 cores / 16 threads, 3.0 GHz to 4.3 GHz), powered by Zen 2 architecture and combined with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz and 1 TB storage on SSD M.2 NVMe.

On display, the Zephyrus G14 shines with its anti-reflective IPS screen in FullHD resolution, plus the 120 Hz refresh rate. The audio has Dolby Atmos compatibility for headphones, there is versatility in the ports, with DisplayPort 1.4 input; USB-C; HDMI 2.0 and connectivity provided by the Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 module.

On the other hand, the Zephyrus Duo 15 is a star that will be a consumer dream for most Brazilians. It is the result of the combination of a 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, combined with 16 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, providing extremely high frame rates in the latest titles.

All frames produced by the board are properly absorbed and displayed by the main FullHD screen and 300 Hz refresh rate. In this case, there is also a 14.1 ’’ secondary screen, touchscreen and positioned next to the keyboard, ideal for multitasking or applications that support pens.

Both notebooks have high-end configurations, in structures that are not very spacious and elegant. They are niche products, aimed at gamers looking for the best in the market for their gaming experience, without considering the balance between cost-benefit, due to their very high values.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is available on the ASUS official website or in partner stores for R $ 26,999; while the powerful ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is available for R $ 49,999.



