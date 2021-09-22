Asus ROG Phone 5S Pro Is Launched

Asus ROG Phone 5S Pro: Asus announced, this Wednesday (22), the launch in Brazil of the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro. The devices are coming out for prices starting at R$ 6,149. Gamer smartphones were launched last month in China.

The ROG Phone 5S has models with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB/256GB. The phone’s screen is a 6.78-inch Super AMOLED with 1080p resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

Among the specific functions for gamers, the cell phone has ultrasonic buttons called AirTriggers. In addition, it has the Aero Active Cooler 5, an accessory that serves to cool the device during games.

Check out other ROG Phone 5s settings below:

Processor: Snapdragon 888+ 5G;

Battery: 6,000 mAh;

Charger: 30W;

Cameras: 64 MP (main lens) and 24 MP (front camera);

Memory card: no input;

Other Specifications: Fingerprint reader under the display;