Asus ROG Phone 5 will mark a first in RAM

ROG Phone 5 features continue to emerge, ASUS’s new gaming phone. A new benchmark test seen today on Geekbench has revealed that the ASUS ROG Phone 5 will fully include 18GB of RAM support. This will earn ROG Phone 5 the title of “the world’s first smartphone with 18 GB RAM”.

Geekbench test results also reveal that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system. In comparison tests, 1,113 in a single core; ROG Phone 5, which scored 3,468 points in multi-core, will delight gamers with its performance.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 features

The ASUS ROG Phone5 will house a 6.7-inch FHD + display in its body. In addition, this screen will be accompanied by a 144Hz refresh rate. Thus, players will have the chance to have an enjoyable experience without missing every single frame while playing the game.

The phone will not only offer 18 GB of RAM on the RAM side. ASUS is also expected to release two more versions, 12 GB RAM and 16 GB RAM. On the storage side, ROG Phone 5, which is expected to be released with 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB capacity, will have special cooling systems and technologies as it is essentially a player phone.

The 6000 mAh battery of the device can be charged in a short time thanks to 65W fast charging support.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 will have a triple camera array on the back. This camera array; It will package a 64-megapixel main sensor as well as 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel auxiliary sensors. The phone will be on the market with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.