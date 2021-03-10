Asus ROG Phone 5 series official, here are the features

Asus unveiled the members of the ROG Phone 5 series. ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate accompany the standard ROG Phone 5 in the series. In the Ultimate version, 18 GB of RAM is offered to users.

For the standard ROG Phone 5, users are presented with three configuration options, which Asus calls A, B and C. The A version has 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. In the B version, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage are added to them. In the C version, one of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space can be preferred. Most of these phones use UFS 3.1 storage space. UFS 3.1 is not available in only the C group and the 8 GB version of the B group.

There is only one configuration option for ROG Phone 5 Pro. Users are offered 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB storage space. ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

At the heart of all three phones is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Aiming to gain advantage of the ROG Phone 5 series with its other features, Asus achieves its purpose especially with what it offers in the field of batteries.

Smartphones have a dual cell battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh. Thanks to this dual structure, it is possible for Asus to position the main circuit closer to the center of the phone. Thus, two advantages are provided. The first of these is placing the AeroActive Cooler 5 at the shortest possible distance from the processor. Second, it is possible to keep the heat generated by the phone away from fingers.

Thanks to the double-cell battery, 65W charging support is also paved. USB-C input is used to charge the battery. This input on the side of the phone can also be used to connect the TV to a larger screen or a headset.

Members of the Asus ROG Phone 5 series feature 6.78-inch AMOLED screens manufactured by Samsung. Supporting HDR10 +, this panel also covers 111 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The maximum brightness level of the screen is 800 nits. There is no change in Full HD + resolution and 144 Hz maximum refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus glass.

How much will I have to pay for the Asus ROG Phone 5?

ROG Phone 5 does not offer any changes to the camera. The 64-megapixel Quad Bayer sensor serves as the main camera. A 13 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and 5 megapixel macro camera complete the system. There is a 24-megapixel camera on the front of the phone.

ROG Phone 5 features an RGB-illuminated Republic of Gamers logo on the back. Behind the other two versions is a small screen called ROG Vision.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 will be available this month. The Pro version will be on the shelves in April and the Ultimate in May. The 8 GB version of the ROG Phone 5 will be sold in Europe for 800 euros. 900 euros for the 12 GB version and 1000 euros for 16 GB. The price tag of the pro version will write 1200 euros. The Ultimate version will be released at a price of 1300 euros.