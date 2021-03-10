Asus ROG Phone 5 series introduced: price and features

The Asus ROG Phone 5 series launched today with three smart models. Interesting game phones from each other attracted attention with their advanced hardware features.

ROG Phone 5 family, which first came to the shelves in the Indian market as of today, is similar in many respects. Game-oriented phones, whose display features, camera setup, battery system and design are exactly the same, of course, have some differences. However, these separations are limited only to RAM capacity and internal storage.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications

Coming with a 6.7-inch Full HD + AMOLED display, ROG Phone 5 surprised mobile gamers with its 144Hz refresh rate. While 2.5D Corning Glass Victus glass protection is provided in the device with HDR10 + support; The stylish design of the series has become the center of attention.

Raising its power to the upper levels with Qualcomm’s processor Snapdragon 888, Asus ROG Phone 5 offers a large battery capacity of 6,000 mAh. 65W fast charging system is supported on the device, which will provide a smooth mobile gaming experience for long hours. The device with exciting hardware runs Android 11 operating system.

As for the camera, it is possible to say that the series is ideal for a game phone. The device has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary camera. 13 megapixel ultra wide angle and 5 megapixel macro lenses support this module. On the front of the phone, there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

World’s first 18GB RAM phone

While the standard device of the series offers 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM options; Pro version offers a single RAM option of 16GB. In the Ultimate model, this rate rises to 18GB. In this way, the phone manages to stand out from its competitors at once as the world’s first model with 18GB of RAM.

At the memory point, there are two internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB in the standard version. While this ratio increases to 512GB in the Pro version; The Ultimate model allows for 512GB of storage.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price

ROG Phone 5, the standard model of the series among 5G connectivity devices, is divided into three variants:

8 GB + 128 GB: 799 Euros

12 GB + 256 GB: 899 Euros

16 GB + 256 GB: 999 Euros

Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro, one of the other two models, is sold for 1.199 Euros. The Rog Phone 5 Ultimate device is available for the buyer at 1.299 Euros.

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate specifications