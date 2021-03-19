ASUS ROG Phone 5 failed simple test; breaks easily

Those looking for advanced settings to enjoy games on their phones find the ROG Phone 5, an Asus device launched on the 10th, a strong ally. Still, the 1,299 euros required for the purchase of the device does not make it invincible in all aspects, and it is good not to try to bend it at any time, as a durability test carried out by the JerryRigEverything channel is capable of attesting to. It almost breaks in half with ease.

Even protected with Gorilla Glass 3 on its back and the new Gorilla Glass Victus, which can withstand drops of up to two meters in the frontal region, it took a little effort to destroy everything. The break occurs along the antenna line and affects the smartphone’s vibration motor, and then extends to everything else. On the other hand, scratches and burns did not affect him more than expected.

Check out the full video below, in which the key moment explained above starts from 7 minutes and 15 seconds.

Stepping on the brake

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, OLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate, 65 W super-fast charging and 18 GB of RAM make the ROG Phone 5 one of the best Android devices in the segment.

Anyway, potential buyers should carefully analyze their usage habits before investing in the product, since, as the test shows, accidents can occur even if it is in the back pocket of a pair of pants, for example.

Android Central explains that the placement of the antenna and dual batteries under the housing probably creates a gap inside the smartphone, a construction flaw that can weigh on the consumer’s pocket.

Finally, it is also necessary to be careful with the excitement during the gambling – which, for an audience that is looking for something robust and withstands intense sessions, is a not very welcome precaution, by the way.