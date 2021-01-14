ASUS ROG Phone 4 or 5 coming soon to China

Powerful specifications! ASUS ROG Phone 4 or 5 arrives soon in China, suggests teasaThe ROG Phone 3 is one of the most suitable smartphones for gamers who have a high budget, and currently Android is able to deliver the best experience in the heaviest titles available on the Google Play Store.

And the good news is that, according to a teaser recently released in China, he is about to win a successor. Abhishek Yadav leaker has just shared some details about the upcoming top of the line that show part of the specifications, as we can see in the following publication:

Asus Rog 4 or 5 Will Launch Soon in China.

-8GB Ram

-Android 11

Asus Rog 4 or 5 Will Launch Soon in China.

-8GB Ram

-Android 11

-Snapdragon 888 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 13, 2021

We still don’t know if the product will be called ROG Phone 4 or ROG Phone 5 (seeing that the number 4 in China is considered a symbol of bad luck), but everything indicates that it will arrive in stores with 8 GB of RAM, Android 11 pre-installed at the factory and also with the Snapdragon 888 processor, Qualcomm’s current top-of-the-line chipset.

Unfortunately we still don’t have definite dates, however, given the leak in question, it shouldn’t be long before the laptop is officially introduced to the world and its sales started.

Although the teaser doesn’t tell us much, at least we can expect thin, rounded edges for the design. Keep an eye on TudoCelular to stay on top of more information about the upcoming smartphone from ASUS for the well-known ROG line.

What do you expect to see in the next generation of ROG Phone? Share your expectations with TudoCelular through the space below for comments! Er