Asus ROG Phone 4 Can Come With Snapdragon 888 Processor

According to the latest shared reports, it is claimed that the new Asus ROG Phone model will come with a 5 nm Snapdragon 888 processor.Asus, as you know, has been working on the new ROG Phone player phone for a while.

While the features of this phone, which is expected to be called Asus ROG Phone 4, were wondered by users, new information about the new generation ROG Phone model was shared. According to the information provided by reliable sources, Asus ROG Phone 4 will be released with the Snapdragon 888 processor.

For now, there is no official statement from Asus front on the subject. However, we see that Asus’ new generation player phone is listed in HTML 5 and Geekbench tests. If we look at the features of the phone listed in the tests, we observe that the new generation ROG Phone phone will also be powered by the 5 nm Snapdragon 888 processor. In addition, it is stated that the phone, which is stated to come with 8 GB RAM capacity, will come out of the box with the Android 11 update, according to shared reports.

In addition, there is nothing clear about the features of the new generation phone. However, according to the information provided by reliable sources, it is estimated that the new ROG Phone model will offer a completely different experience, especially with the processor produced by the 5 nm fabrication process.



