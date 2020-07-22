ASUS ROG Phone 3: up to 16GB of RAM

ASUS has just introduced the ROG Phone 3, a high-end terminal that bets on the Snapdragon 865+, a huge 6,000mAh battery and an AMOLED screen that promises ultra-low screen latency.

It is a proposal that will have to compete with the recently presented Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, a mobile phone presented today with a fairly similar hardware configuration. Let’s get to know this ASUS Rog Phone 3, to know its characteristics and technical details in depth.

At the design level, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 follows the lines of its predecessor. Here we find a horizontal stripe with three cameras and a quite peculiar design, with colorful stripes and the ASUS logo in the center of the device. In addition to being built in aluminum and glass, the inclusion of ultrasonic touch sensors, which can be used while we are playing, is striking in its design.

The ROG Phone 3 hardware is beastly: up to 16 + 512 GB for memories, Snapdragon 865+ and 6,000mAh battery

As for the hardware, nothing is missing. We have a Snapdragon 865+, configurations of up to 16 GB of RAM with LPDDR5 memory, and internal storage of up to 512 GB with UFS 3.1 technology. This monstrous configuration is accompanied by 6,000mAh, high enough amperage to support the workloads that are demanded of a phone of this type.

The panel is another key element in the ASUS ROG Phone 3. Here we find a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution, 144Hz, maximum brightness of 650 nits and a tactile response of 25 ms. Similarly, HDR10 + support is available and ASUS promises that color calibration is quite accurate.

Despite being a mobile made to play, the photographic versatility has not been neglected. The ASUS ROG Phone 3 features a 64-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX686), a second 125-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a five-megapixel macro camera. Taking into account the price of the terminal, a telephoto lens is missing, although it is not the objective of the ROG Phone 3 to lead in photography. The selfie is configured with a 24 megapixel sensor.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 versions and prices

The company has confirmed the following prices for this device, which start from 999 euros.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 12GB / 512GB: 999 euros.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 16GB / 512GB: 1,099 euros.

Similarly, ASUS will market a more modest variant of this phone, the ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition, at a price of 799 euros. This phone will feature the Snapdragon 865 (instead of the Plus) and a 256 GB UFS 3.1 ROM memory configuration and 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.



