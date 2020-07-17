ASUS ROG Phone 3 looks confirmed in leaked image

About to be announced by ASUS, the smartphone ROG Phone 3 appeared in a new rendering that confirms the look of the device. The image was released by leak expert Evan Blass, @evleaks.

The image is further evidence of the model’s design, which previously appeared in an unofficial hands-on. In the rear, besides the logo of the gamer sub-brand, it is possible to perceive three cameras aligned horizontally. Two sensors have already had the resolution revealed by a Chinese certification body, 64 MP, and 13 MP.

The front part shows that much of the look of the ROG Phone 2 has been reused, including the placement of the physical buttons and the screen without a notch, in addition to the dual speakers. However, the edges are more rounded and some details are more organic.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be unveiled at an event next Wednesday (22). The device has already broken performance records on the AnTuTu benchmark platform and, on Geekbench, came up with quite impressive technical specifications: 12 GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Stay tuned to TecMundo on July 22 to learn all about ASUS’s new gamer smartphone.



