Asus ROG Flow X13: a new era for gaming computers

Asus introduced new models of laptops offered under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. The new members of the ROG family stand out with their design as well as their technical features. Asus ROG Flow X13 stands out among new laptops. ROG Flow X13 is described as the first gaming laptop with a “2 in 1” design.

ROG Flow X13 is not very similar in design to standard gaming laptops. It is stated that the design of the Flow X13, which is the kind of laptop that can be seen even at a meeting or at school, is prominent.

The laptop offers 10 hours of uninterrupted video watching on a full charge. The 100W USB-C charger will be able to recharge the Flow X13’s battery by 50 percent within 30 minutes. Users are offered 120 Hz Full HD touch and 3840 x 2400 pixel touch options for the screen. The aspect ratio for both options is 16:10.

Looking inside the Flow X13, things get a little more interesting. Processor options offered for the laptop extend to the Ryzen 9 5980HS. The processor in question is among the flagships of AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 mobile series. The introduction of the GeForce GTX 1650 as a graphics card in the base model does not seem like a very suitable choice for a gaming computer.

Asus offers external GPU option for ROG Flow X13

An external GPU option is also available for ROG Flow X13. Named as ROG XG Mobile, this solution includes graphics card options up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. It is stated that the X13’s gaming performance will approach that of desktop devices, thanks to ROG XG Mobile, which also functions as a power adapter. Those who want to buy Flow X13 with XG Mobile must pay $ 2999.99.

Flow X13 and XG Mobile are pre-ordered on Asus’ website.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE comes with dual screens

Another new laptop from Asus is the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE. This model, which is a renewed version of the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, has two screens. One of these screens is a standard 15.6 inch screen. 4K 120 Hz and Full HD 300 Hz options are offered for the screen in question. For the 14.1-inch touch screen, named ScreenPad Plus, there are 3840 x 1100 and 1920 x 550 pixel options.

Thanks to the dual-screen design, it is easier to open a list from Spotify or join the game chat from Discord while playing games on the upper screen. Adobe has stated that it is working with developers and game studios to make better use of the dual screen design.

The Zephyrus Duo 15 SE has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU in maximum configuration. With the new fan design named “Arc Flow”, heat evacuation is performed more strongly. Storage options range up to 2 TB, and memory options up to 32 GB.

The top configuration of the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE costs $ 2899.99.