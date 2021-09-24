ASUS Releases Android 11 Beta Testing Program for ROG Phone 2 Users

Launched in 2019 by ASUS, the ROG Phone 2 arrived with the factory-installed Android 9 Pie operating system, however the device was upgraded to the next generation of Google software and will also receive Android 11, as the manufacturer opened this week. a page so that users who specifically have that template can register for testing.

The company points out that the test version is not intended for those who are “expecting a problem-free experience”, as tests often have bugs and problems that will not be present in the stable version, and it is recommended to wait for the final update.

Users who want to pretest Android 11 before the update is released to everyone can register via ‘ZenTalk’, the manufacturer’s forum.

ASUS emphasizes that opting for the beta does not void the device’s warranty, also stating that it is possible to cancel participation in the program at any time and return to Android 10 safely. For now we don’t know when Android 11 will be available for the ROG Phone II, but it’s expected to be this year or during the first quarter of 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 2

77.6 x 170.99 x 9.48 mm

6.59-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2340x1080p)

Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Chipset

Eight-core processor at maximum clock rate of 2.96 GHz

Adreno GPU 640 to 675 MHz

8GB or 12GB of RAM

128GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage space (no expansion)

24 MP front camera

Dual rear cameras

Main sensor with 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor

Secondary sensor with wide-angle lens and 13 MP resolution

6,000 mAh battery

Android 9.0 Pie as OS

Dimensions: 170.99 x 77.6 x 9.78 mm

Weight: 240 grams

ZenExchange

Are you testing Android 12 Beta? What are your expectations for the new generation of the Google system? Tell us, comment!