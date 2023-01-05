What just happened? Asus has announced an Xbox/PC controller that offers several very unusual features, including a small (1.3-inch) OLED display located above the Xbox button and a three-mode connection. In the latter case, ROG Raikiri Pro is the first officially licensed Xbox controller with this type of connection.

The OLED display is the highlight of the controller. Its size means that the number of pixels is only 128 x 40, but it will still be able to display customizable animations such as moving wallpaper and text, as well as indicators such as battery life and microphone status, although its main use will probably be for switching profiles. on the fly during the game.

Another important feature of the controller is its three-mode connection, allowing users to choose between Bluetooth, 2.4GHz radio frequency mode with low latency or wired USB-C. The Verge notes that Asus only mentions connecting to the Xbox Series X/S console via wired USB-C, so many professional features can only be available for PCs; the company describes the Raikiri Pro as a professional PC controller.

Elsewhere, the controller contains four left and right rear buttons that can be programmed for in-game commands or to switch joystick sensitivity on the fly, triggers with two different range modes and configurable dead zones, reassignment buttons and adjustable joystick sensitivity. It also features a built-in ESS DAC for immersive sound, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a mute button.

Asus said that Raikiri Pro will be available during the current first quarter, but did not name specific dates. Another missing piece of information is the price, but expect it to be expensive.

For comparison, the ultra-customizable modular Victrix BFG Pro controller for PC and PlayStation costs $180 — the same as Microsoft’s own Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, which has customizable joysticks, petals and bumpers, but does not have a built-in OLED display. Don’t be surprised if the Asus controller costs around $200 or higher. However, this may be acceptable for those of us who owned a Sega Dreamcast and VMU (Visual Memory Unit) console a couple of decades ago and crave a retro fix.