ASUS may announce new laptops at scheduled launch

ASUS released today through its official Twitter account a teaser confirming the realization of an event on September 3rd. The company did not disclose information about what would be released at the time, only divulging the phrase “Built for Brilliance”, which in literal translation means something like “built to shine”. However, the presence of the Intel logo at the top of the image indicates that the products to be shown at the conference are the manufacturer’s next notebooks.

Considering the idea that the products were “made to shine”, we can expect new devices from the ZenBook line, which comprises Taiwanese premium laptops. Another interesting detail that can be inferred from the date of the event is that the products to be revealed may be the first from ASUS to adopt Intel’s new 11th generation Tiger Lake family, which will be announced the day before, on September 2 .

You're invited to a brilliant #ASUS virtual launch event on September 3rd! Stay tuned to find out more about what is #BuiltforBrilliance.✨ https://t.co/sQVH73o3o8 — ASUS (@ASUS) August 22, 2020

The new Tiger Lake processors were discussed by Intel during Hot Chips last week, and promise to bring a significant performance leap when compared to 10th generation Ice Lake chips. The family of CPUs was built from scratch, based on the technologies seen in its predecessor, but using the revised 10nm ++ process from the Santa Clara giant, also debuting the X and LP architecture of integrated GPUs.

If we take into account leaks from benchmark tests carried out with the chips, capable of competing with the Ryzen 7 4800U of 8 cores and with the dedicated GPU MX 350 from Nvidia, it is certain that the performance of the new devices will be impressive. There is just over 10 days to the ASUS event, which should announce its ZenFone 7 line before the 26th.



