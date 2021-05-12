Asus Launches Zenfone 8 And 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888

Asus launched this Wednesday (12) its two new smartphones of the Zenfone family: Zenfone 8 and Flip 8. The models had already appeared in leaked images in early May and the specs have also been rumored in recent weeks.

The ZenFone 8 is the most “basic” model between the two launches, but it leaves something to be desired in the specifications. The 5.9 inch screen is AMOLED and has a rate of 120 Hz, ensuring faster updating of images. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor today, and features a 4,000 mAh battery with a 30W charger.

Regarding the cameras, the cell phone has a 64 MP main lens, a 12 MP ultrawide lens and a 12 MP front lens. The model will have support for 5G connectivity, RAM of up to 16 GB and up to 256 GB of internal storage. In addition, the smartphone has IP65 water resistance technology.

Zenfone 8 Flip

The Zenfone 8 Flip is for people who prefer more powerful cameras and even a more daring design – already known by users of the latest lines of the brand. This is because the model has a triple set of cameras coupled in a rotating system. The main sensor is 64 MP, the ultrawide lens is 8 MP and the last is a 12 MP macro.

Just like the common model, the Flip model will also be equipped with Snapdragon 888 processor, with 5G support. The AMOLED screen is larger, with 6.67 inches and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Its technical data includes a 5,000 mAh battery with a 30W power supply, 8 GB of RAM and an internal space of up to 256 GB.