ASUS launches X571GT notebook in Brazil

The ASUS notebook catalog in Brazil was reinforced with the launch of the X571GT model. Available since December 18, the laptop focuses on productivity and entertainment, and can be used for both video editing and games.

It comes equipped with the 35W Intel Core i5 processor, accompanied by up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 256 GB internal SSD storage, depending on the version. The video card is the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, with 4 GB of GDDR5 memory.

One of the differentials of the new notebook from ASUS is the 15-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and thin side edges. The display offers more vibrant colors, greater brightness and better image definition, allowing for faster navigation and a more immersive experience.

The X571GT also features a reversible USB-C port, USB-A 2.0 and USB-A 3.0 connections, HDMI output, RJ45 port, 3-in-1 card reader, headphone jack and Wi-Fi 6 support (802.11ax) . The battery has a capacity of 42 Wh and the operating system is Windows 10.

Double cooling and premium audio

Another highlight of the laptop is the double cooling system, which helps to keep the device cool even in “the most intense moments of games or work”, according to the Taiwanese manufacturer. It also features ASUS IceCool technology, ensuring that the most heated components are kept away from the user’s hands.

In the audio part, the device features technology developed by the company Harman Kardon, including an intelligent amplifier that offers louder and distortion-free sound for a better sound experience.

The ASUS X571GT notebook is available in the brand’s online store, in two versions. The X571GT-AL887T model costs R $ 6,569.10 (or R $ 7,291.68 in installments up to 12 times), while the X571GT-AL888T variant is sold for R $ 6,749.10 in cash (or R $ 7,491.28 in installments in up to 12 times).



