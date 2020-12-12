ASUS launches the world’s lightest professional notebook

The ASUS corporate equipment line has just won the official presentation of a novelty that combines the visual aspect expected by this audience and the portability not always found in devices of this type. That week, the company announced details of the ExpertBook B9 B9400, a notebook that weighs less than 1 kg (880 grams), considered the lightest in the world in this category.

Among its specifications are the 14-inch anti-glare infinity screen, the latest Intel 11th generation chips with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics processors, up to 32 GB of LDDR4x 4266 MHz memory and dual SSDs of up to 2 TB of storage capacity .

In addition, connectivity is guaranteed with the Intel Wi-Fi 6 card and HDMI, micro HDMI, USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 4 (two USB-C) ports.

All components are powered by a 66 Wh battery, which guarantees up to 20 hours of video playback or 13 hours of active use, and are present in a 14.9 mm thick structure.

Webcam with infrared camera and an intelligent proximity sensor allow videoconferencing with quality images, and the microphones have noise cancellation provided by artificial intelligence. Alexa is also in it.

Finally, quick login using a biometric face scan is a possibility, managed by AdaptiveLock technology.



